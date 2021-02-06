What the US can learn from Greece on populism, US-China relations, and Biden’s foreign policy architecture

William Antholis joins The Greek Current podcast to explore the lessons the US can take from Greece’s experience with populism, the US-China relationship and China’s foothold in the Mediterranean with its investment in the port of Piraeus, and Biden’s foreign policy architecture.



Antholis serves as Director and CEO of the Miller Center, a nonpartisan affiliate of the University of Virginia that specializes in presidential scholarship, public policy, and political history. He served as managing director at The Brookings Institution from 2004 to 2014, and as director of international economic affairs for the National Security Council in the Clinton Administration.