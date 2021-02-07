The heat is on for the Greek capital

People enjoy a warm winter day in the seaside Athens suburb of Glyfada, on January 10. A study by the National Observatory of Athens on weather trends in the Greek capital since 1860 showed 2011-2020 as being the warmest decade on record with an average temperature of 19 Celsius. That is 1.5C higher than previous averages, putting Attica on the cusp of climate change limits under the Paris Agreement. The study also found a heightened risk of flooding with a 15% rise in rainfall in 1991-2020 from 1961-1990, a 3% drop in rainy days and a 77% spike in rainfall of over 40 mm.