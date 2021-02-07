BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Seminar on occupational retirement organized on Thursday, Friday

The Hellenic Union of Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision (ELETAE) is organizing this Thursday and Friday its second Occupational Retirement Provision Forum themed: “The Day After in Occupational Insurance: Challenges and development prospects.”

The online forum will be attended by professionals of the business sector, employees’/employers’ associations representatives, representatives of supervisory bodies, asset managers, actuaries, chartered accountants, internal auditors and other experts, aiming at a holistic approach of the activities and operation of the Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision.

Executives, high-ranking – Greek and foreign – officials, distinguished guests and institutional organizations’ representatives will also participate in the forum. To find out more visit: eletea.com.gr/?lang=en

