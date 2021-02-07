Greece off the hook, unlike most other EU states

The European Commission launched infringement procedures last week against 24 member-states for failing to enact new EU telecom rules.

The European Electronic Communications Code modernizes the European regulatory framework for electronic communications to enhance consumers’ choices and rights, for example by ensuring clearer contracts, quality of services and competitive markets. The code also ensures higher standards of communication services, including more efficient and accessible emergency communications.

Furthermore, it allows operators to benefit from rules incentivizing investments in very high-capacity networks, as well as from enhanced regulatory predictability, leading to more innovative digital services and infrastructures.

The deadline for transposing the Code into national legislation was December 21.

So far only Greece, Hungary and Finland have notified the Commission that they adopted all necessary measures for transposing the directive, thus declaring the process complete.