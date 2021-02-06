Takeaway ban taken back

After initially announcing a weekend ban on takeaway food in Athens and Thessaloniki early on Saturday, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis took it back later in the day.



“The government assessed that the measure of temporary suspension of takeaway will create more confusion and will cause more problems,” he said in a statement.



The initial ban had been announced by Georgiadis on Skai TV citing very large crowds of people tending to gather outside shops to collect their food.



Regarding the suspension of street markets on Saturdays in Athens, Thessaloniki and Halkidiki, he said that he will discuss the matter again with the government’s committee of experts on the pandemic as he stressed that their non operation “risks overcrowding in supermarkets.”