Cyprus Covid-19 restrictions further lifted

Restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Cyprus are being further lifted, following a downward trend in infections.



Starting Monday, all private and public schools will reopen for classes, along with archaeological sites and museums.



Retail commerce is also being relaunched, with the inclusion of malls and shopping centers.



Betting shops are going back into business but punters will need to remain standing and churches are allowed to hold services with a maximum of 50 people.