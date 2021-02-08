Farmers to hold motorcade rallies Monday
Online
Farmers in central and northern Greece are revving up their tractors for motorcade rallies in the cities of Larissa and Veria Monday.
Farmers in central and northern Greece are revving up their tractors for motorcade rallies in the cities of Larissa and Veria Monday.
According to announcements issued by their unions last week, farmers are seeking measures to lower their production costs and offset losses stemming from the health crisis.
They are also protesting delays in compensation payments due to hundreds of farmers who sustained losses from floods and other natural disasters.