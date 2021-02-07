NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Officials bust major drug racket

File photo.

TAGS: Crime

Narcotics officers in Athens and Crete are investigating the scope and reach of what is believed to be a major drug racket that imported large quantities of cocaine and other controlled substances from central Europe into Greece.

The investigation into the gang comes in the wake of a large-scale operation that took place last Friday and led to the arrest of seven suspects, searches on vehicles registered in their name and the confiscation of a truck at the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa.

According to a police announcement, officers have already found and confiscated more than 3.6 kilograms of cocaine, 25 kilograms of cannabis and 31,000 euros in cash.

