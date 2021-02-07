Officials bust major drug racket

File photo.

Narcotics officers in Athens and Crete are investigating the scope and reach of what is believed to be a major drug racket that imported large quantities of cocaine and other controlled substances from central Europe into Greece.



The investigation into the gang comes in the wake of a large-scale operation that took place last Friday and led to the arrest of seven suspects, searches on vehicles registered in their name and the confiscation of a truck at the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa.



According to a police announcement, officers have already found and confiscated more than 3.6 kilograms of cocaine, 25 kilograms of cannabis and 31,000 euros in cash.