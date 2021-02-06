Think tank hits back at critics of its supposed soft stance on Turkey

The Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) published Friday a long rebuttal to criticism it has faced lately for its alleged “soft” stance toward Turkey.

ELIAMEP provided a condensed version of its rebuttal on its Twitter account. The text of the Twitter thread follows:

“Let us re-introduce ourselves. ELIAMEP has been an independent, non-governmental, non-profit research foundation & think tank for the past 30-plus years. It has no members but researchers or consultants, who freely express their views, without committing (ELIAMEP) or being bound by it.

Our journey has been public and transparent; events, statements, publications, financial data and sources of funding (mainly competitive EU programs, research excellence programs) are all accessible on the ELIAMEP website.

Greece's most internationally recognizable think tank, one of the most important at regional, European & global level. It was crowned in 2017 by the Academy of Athens “for the important work in the fields of Foreign Policy, Defense and Security.”

With numerous international publications and events, over the past 8 months we have highlighted the full range of Greek-Turkish relations, and engaged in an international debate over the revisionist role of Erdogan's Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

We address ourselves to thinking people by systematically supporting our country in international dialogue fora. Without shouting, with seriousness, credibility and a measured tone. That is what we will continue to do. And we will not be afraid of some intolerant people, nor will we take patriotism lessons from anyone.”