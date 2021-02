Associated Press

Greek health authorities announced 733 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday. There were also 21 deaths.

It was the first time since Monday that new daily cases dropped below 1,000.

Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 163,946 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with 5,972 deaths.

There are also 262 patients on ventilators.