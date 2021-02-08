Greece expresses solidarity with India over Uttarakhand glacier disaster

Rescue team members work outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. [Reuters]

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply saddened” by the disaster in the state of Uttarakhand, India, after a piece of Himalayan glacier collapsed into a river on Sunday, triggering a flood that killed at least 18 people, while hundreds were missing.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the rescue crews fighting to save lives. We stand in solidarity with the people of India &with all affected by this tragedy,” the ministry said.

The disaster took place around 500 km north of New Delhi.