Tanzanian caught with 10.6 kg of heroin at Athens Airport
A Tanzanian national was arrested on Monday at Athens International Airport as he tried to smuggle 10.6 kilos of heroin into the country.
During an inspection, airport security officials found that he was carrying eight packages of heroin, concealed in the lining of his luggage.
The 51-year-old had arrived from Johannesburg via Qatar.