Latest sexual abuse complaint implicates prominent director

Αllegations of sexual abuse implicating a prominent actor and director have reportedly been filed with the Athens Prosecutor’s Office amid a recent flurry of complaints involving the country’s theater industry.



The alleged victim of the abuse has also filed a lawsuit against the director.



Moreover on Monday, state-run ERT TV announced in a statement that it has expelled actor Petros Filippidis from shooting sessions of one of its TV series after a number of sexual abuse complaints against him were submitted to the Greek Actors’ Association.



The recent wave of complaints implicating celebrities came in the wake last month of the allegation filed by former sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou that she was raped by a senior official of the Hellenic Sailing Federation.



The case was shelved on Monday by the Athens prosecutor who conducted the preliminary probe as the offenses are now statute-barred. In her testimony, the Olympic champion had referred to two other female athletes who were verbally harassed and the rape of a female athlete by her coach when she was 11 years old.



The coach is now in pre-trial detention.