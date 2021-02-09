The prime minister won the trust of the people because he has shown seriousness and professionalism in the way he governs.

People immediately recognized the difference from the previous administration, especially in terms of crisis management. In the first phase of the pandemic and during the instrumentalization of refugees at the border, he created a positive impression and built valuable political capital.

Now, attention is needed. Society is justifiably tired and very angry. “Small own goals” cost a lot.

That is why the endless and foolish cacophony of some ministers must stop. Those in charge should realize that, at the present, the slightest mistake can have an asymmetrical cost.

Zero tolerance for mistakes and own goals!