ATHEX: Significant advance for most stocks

Greece’s stock market matched the picture on most other eurozone bourses on Monday with gains secured on relatively thin trade. The Greek market will try to benefit from the desire of certain investors to take some calculated risks as Europe tries to emerge from the health crisis and Italy is close to forming a new government.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 778.01 points, adding 1.75% to Friday’s 764.60 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.79% to close at 1,862.07 points.

The banks index grew 3.10%, with Alpha standing out thanks to its 6.61% advance. Piraeus followed with a 2.97%, as National collected 2.17% and Eurobank earned 1.42%.

Titan Cement grabbed 4.29%, Coca-Cola HBC and Ellaktor fetched 3.10% and Public Power Corporation improved 2.74%. Jumbo parted with 1.02%.

In total 75 stocks secured gains, 38 endured losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s €43.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.58% to close at 57.58 points.