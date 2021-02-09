[Reuters]

Turkish media on Tuesday were reporting the purchase of a fourth drillship by the government in Ankara.

According to the newspapers Sabah and Yeni Safak, the Turkish government has signed a deal for the acquisition of the deep water drillship Bolette Dolphin, which was built in South Korea 2014 and has been used by a Norwegian company until now.

The 229-meter vessel is expected to have greater possibilities than Turkey’s existing three drillships, having the ability to drill down to a depth of 12,000 meters.

Reports indicated that the cost of the purchase and expected repairs will come to more than $100 million.