Anarchists barge into state-run news agency in support of N17 terrorist

[ANA-MPA]

Self-styled anarchists barged into the building housing the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Tuesday, chanting slogans expressing support with jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

According to reports, the troublemakers carried a smoking flare into the building, scattered flyers and hung a banner off a balcony after making their way up to the first floor. They left the building before the police had a chance to arrive and clear them out.

Minister of State Theodoros Livanios condemned the incident and called on the parties of the opposition to do the same.

Koufodinas, 63, has been on hunger strike for more than a month in demand that he be transferred to the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison from a maximum-security facility in Domokos, central Greece. He has been convicted to multiple life sentences for his role as hitman of the now-defunct November 17 terrorist organization.

His deteriorating health has spurred a wave of support from anarchist and other anti-establishment groups.