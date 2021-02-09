Nine chefs throw weight behind EU’s sustainable fishing initiative

Nine renowned chefs from Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain have offered their services in support of a new European Commission initiative promoting sustainable fishing.

The “Taste the Ocean” social media campaign will see the chefs promoting the consumption of fish and shellfish caught or produced in a sustainable way by sharing delectable recipes on social media over the next three months,

“This campaign comes at a time when fishermen and fish farmers are facing the economic repercussions of health measures linked to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the closure of restaurants and catering services, which are the main points of purchase for their products,” the commission said in a press release on Tuesday. “The commission also aims to raise consumer awareness of the importance of local, seasonal and sustainable consumption.”

Commenting on the initiative, European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius stressed that “empowering consumers is essential to ensure more sustainable habits.

“We want to educate consumers on the importance of individual fish choices for the health of the seas, while supporting sustainable fishing in our coastal areas,” he added.