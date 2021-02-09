Greece’s government is expected to announce later on Tuesday a 12-day (Feb. 21) hard lockdown for the region of Attica – the country’s most populous – in an effort to relieve increasing pressure on hospitals and halt the spread of the coronavirus, Kathimerini understands.

The three elements that alarmed the government and the team of experts advising it is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals, an increase in the number of patients who require a bed in the ICU and the significant rise of infections in Attica over the last week.

The government and its advisers will reevaluate the epidemiological data data at the end of the near-total lockdown and decide whether to loosen some restrictions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for an emergency meeting of the committee seeking to address calls for more restrictions in Attica.

Meanwhile, Greek media were quoting sources from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), which delivers the country’s daily bulletin on the course of the virus, suggesting that new cases had come to more than 1,000 by noon on Tuesday and were expected to surpass 1,500 by the early evening briefing.