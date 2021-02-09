PM to make announcements on the pandemic on Tuesday evening

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the nation on Tuesday evening with a message on the pandemic and measures to protect public health, his office said on Tuesday afternoon.

The televised message is scheduled at 7.30 p.m.

Mitsotakis is expected to announce a 12-day (Feb. 21) hard lockdown for the region of Attica – the country’s most populous – in an effort to relieve increasing pressure on hospitals and halt the spread of the coronavirus, Kathimerini understands.

The three elements that alarmed the government and the team of experts advising it is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals, an increase in the number of patients who require a bed in the ICU and the significant rise of infections in Attica over the last week.