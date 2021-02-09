New SARS-CoV-2 infections soar past 1,500

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities jumped to 1,526 on Tuesday, from 638 on Monday, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 166,067.

Of the total number of new cases, 750 were in Attica and 174 in Thessaloniki.

Health teams conducted a total of 53,015 tests (both molecular and rapid tests) in the last 24 hours, the largest number performed in one day since the start of the pandemic.

The number of intubated patients stood at 277 from 276 on Monday, while 1,176 patients have left ICU, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The data showed 20 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,017.

Authorities have conducted 3,277,437 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 1,221,021 rapid antigen tests.