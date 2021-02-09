Workathlon organizing hotel recruitment event

Workathlon will be hosting an online recruiting event for the hospitality sector on Thursday and Friday.



Tourism accommodation workers from all over Greece and Cyprus can book interviews with dozens of hotels that are recruiting talented members for their teams by registering for free at portal.workathlon.com/signup-events.



Costa Navarino, Atlantica Hotels, Sani & Ikos Resorts, Amanzoe, Four Seasons, Tor Hotel Group, Louis Hotels, Club Med, Bluegr, Sunrise Hotels, Four Seasons Hotel Cyprus and S Resorts are just a few of a total of over 40 top brands that are looking forward to meeting hospitality workers of every experience and background.



Interest from candidates is unprecedented, with this year’s participation set to surpass all previous years.