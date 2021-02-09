Speedier issue of provisional pensions

The government has made significant improvements in awarding provisional pensions with a package of legislative moves in 2020, Deputy Labor and Social Security Minister Panos Tsakloglou said.



Speaking in Parliament, Tsakloglou said that these legislative moves were aimed at raising the percentage of provisional pension payments from 50% to 80% for wage earners and to 70% for the self-employed, adding farmer pensioners to the provisional pension payment system and reducing provisional pension payments by 30% for those who continue working.



The minister noted, however, that these measures were not designed to replace the comprehensive and integrated plan of reducing the number of pending pensions.



“Our goal remains the faster payment of pensions,” Tsakloglou said.



He defended the government’s policy offering financial support to workers hit by the pandemic crisis.