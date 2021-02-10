The cost of a hard lockdown is heavy. It is not just the market which – before it had time to breathe a little – is being shut down again.

It is not just the derailment of education. It is also the threat to mental health.

But none of this is more dangerous than the coronavirus. No developed country, no system, no matter how organized it was before the crisis, has avoided horizontal bans and closures.

Society is called upon to find new reserves of patience to serve its first purpose: the protection of life. It is called upon to find hope that, in the two months that follow, we will indeed find the alley that leads to freedom.