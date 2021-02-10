The inhabitants of two tiny islets in the Aegean Sea are seeking to be included in this year’s census in an effort to contain the installation of wind turbines in their locality.

Activists say that giving Kinaros and Levitha – located in the Dodecanese cluster and part of the Natura 2000 eco network – uninhabited status will facilitate the unchecked expansion of wind farms.

They say that authorities mistakenly registered the two islands as uninhibited in the 2011 census.

The planned turbines are part of a bigger project to erect devices on 14 islets in the Dodecanese and the Cyclades.