ATHEX: Lockdown takes toll on stock prices

The prospect of a new Attica lockdown sent the Greek bourse tumbling on Tuesday, with severe losses for banks and the majority of other stocks also heading south, erasing the gains of previous days. All but two blue chips headed lower, but the decline is seen as temporary and not structural.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 756.88 points, shedding 2.72% from Monday’s 778.01 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 3.12% to close at 1,803.96 points.

The banks index slumped 5.27%, as Piraeus fell 6.20%, Alpha declined 5.72%, National sank 5.11% and Eurobank parted with 4.91%.

Titan Cement gave up 3.97%, Jumbo eased 3.75%, OPAP was down 3.61%, Terna Energy shrank 3.60%, Hellenic Exchanges lost 3.33% and Mytilineos conceded 3.16%. Lamda Development bucked the trend, with 0.48% growth.

In total 18 stocks registered gains, 85 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53.1 million euros, down from Monday’s €54.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.09% to close at 57.53 points.