PM touts Cosco’s Piraeus investment as ‘win-win’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday lauded the investment of Chinese company Cosco as an “example of mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Speaking by teleconference to the so-called “17+1 summit” organized by China and which included leaders from 17 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Mitsotakis called Cosco’s takeover of container handling at the port of Piraeus a “win-win” situation.

“The port has become an important hub for the fast land and sea connection between China and Europe and for the connection between Asia and Europe,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that Beijing is “ready to work along with Greece and other parties to further cooperation” within the 17+1.

Talking about the economic effects of the pandemic, Mitsotakis also seized the occasion to tout his idea of a vaccination certificate that will facilitate travel and tourism.