Health Ministry to increase Covid-19 ICU capacity

The Ministry of Health plans to expand the capacity of intensive care units expressly dedicated to the coronavirus in order to prepare for a further resurgence of patients. To that effect, it will make use of the donation of ICU equipment by the Niarchos Foundation and, if necessary, will follow the example of Thessaloniki, where a resurgence of cases was observed last October and November, by putting ICUs in locations such as surgery rooms. At present, the capital region has 220 specialized Covid-19 ICUs and 1,400 regular Covid rooms. The Niarchos donation will add another 80-90 ICUs. [Intime News]