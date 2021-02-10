Diamantopoulou one of four candidates in OECD race

Former EU Commissioner and socialist minister Anna Diamantopoulou is one of four candidates left in the race to become the next head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen, currently serving as Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD, withdrew from the race on Wednesday.

Established in 1961, the OECD is a Paris-based international organization of 37 member states with market economies that aim to promote economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable development. It has never been led by a woman.