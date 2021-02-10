At least 30 protesters detained in education bill protest

At least 30 people were detained by Greek riot police in central Athens on Wednesday during a protest against an education reform bill that is being debated in Parliament.

A group of protesters clashed with riot police who sprayed tear gas against them in Propylaea where about 3,000 to 4,000 people had gathered earlier before marching towards the Parliament building.

The main roads around Syntagma square remained closed to traffic, along with metro station Panepistimio.

The midday march included university students, unions representing school teachers, and others who are demanding several provisions, such as police presence in campuses, be scrapped from the bill.