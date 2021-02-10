Just 4.46 pct of Greek population vaccinated so far, ministry data shows

Greece has vaccinated 4.46 percent of its population so far, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to ministry data, a total of 446,780 vaccinations of both the first and second dose have been administered.

On Wednesday, the platform offering appointments for vaccinations will open for citizens aged 60 to 64, who will be given the AstraZeneca vaccine, while on Friday the platform will start offering appointments for those aged 75-79 using the other vaccines deemed effective for those over 65.

The 60-64 age group will start to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 15, running alongside the main vaccination system, which is currently vaccinating citizens aged between 80 and 84.