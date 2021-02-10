Foreign Ministers' Thursday forum to discuss pandemic, economy, energy, tourism

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UΑΕ in Athens is an opportunity to develop cross-border cooperation between the participating countries in various fields, starting with the fight against the pandemic, but also covering the economy, energy, tourism, transport, civil protection, and digital governance, Greek diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

The so-called friendship forum will be hosted by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday.

The event aims to present Greece as a “bridge of friendship, peace and prosperity” between the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf with the Balkans and the rest of Europe, stay same sources said.