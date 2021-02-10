Ministry announces lockdown measures for public sector

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced a series of measures that will affect public sector employees as a result of the lockdown starting on Thursday.

Key among the new measures is the requirement that public sector employees return to working remotely where and when this is possible, with only essential staff going into the office.

The ministry also issued guidelines for employees that continue to physically go to work. Firstly, starting on Thursday, arrivals and departures will be staggered so as to prevent crowding on public transport and at office premises. Staff rotations can also be introduced to reduce workplace congestion, at the discretion of each department head.

Measures are also going back in placed to support working parents of primary or middle school pupils who will be attending remote classes at home.