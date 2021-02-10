Further guidelines released for Greek Covid-19 inoculation drive

Greece’s Digital Governance Ministry has released further guidelines on booking appointments for Covid-19 vaccines.

It specified that only those who registered on the online platform more than a week before the start of their age-group’s vaccinations will receive a text message to pre-book an appointment.

The rest must arrange their appointments through pharmacies, Citizen’s Service Centres (KEP), or the website emvolio.gov.gr.

By signing up to the online platform, one provides an up-to-date address and telephone number which facilitates the process of pre-booking an appointment as the nearest vaccination centre can be easily identified.

Two new age-groups are set to begin receiving vaccines, with those aged 60-64 receiving the AstraZeneca jab while those aged 75-79 will receive the Pfizer jab.