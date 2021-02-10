NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Sakellaropoulou speaks with Zelenskiy on Ukraine's relations with EU, NATO

TAGS: Politics

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou discussed Ukraine’s relations with the EU and NATO in a phone call with her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

The two officials also talked about tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the prospects of rebooting tourism, as national vaccination programs are unfolding in both countries, her office said.

Sakellaropoulou said that Ukraine has an important position in Greece's bicentennial celebrations for its 1821 War of Independence, as Greeks living there were instrumental in organizing and contributing to the liberation struggle.

