New lockdown signals return to remote learning for students in Attica

Schools in Attica, Greece’s most populous region, will remain closed from Thursday and until February 28, with teaching shifting to remote learning.

This includes all primary, middle, and high schools as well as kindergartens. However, special educations schools will stay open.

By utilising the video-conferencing app Webex, the students of Attica will continue to attend mandatory classes online.

Middle and high school students will have classes from 8.30 a.m. to 2.10 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 1.40 p.m., respectively. After they finish, primary school pupils will take over from 2.10 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. while kindergartens will have online sessions from 2.10 p.m. to 4.20 p.m.

To complement the afternoon remote learning classes of younger students, public television will also be broadcasting educational programming from 10 a.m. to noon.

Schools in Attica are closing as part of a wider hard lockdown in Attica that was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.