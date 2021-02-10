NEW Hotel joins world’s largest luxury travel network
NEW Hotel, in Athens, has joined Virtuoso, the world’s largest luxury travel network.
The Greek hotel is also a member of Design Hotels and the YES/Hotels group and has just joined the international network of more than 2,000 select suppliers, building on its philosophy of offering hospitality inspired by the capital’s traditional character and presented through a modern perspective.