Gov’t planning 60 initiatives to boost country’s openness

The government has set four priorities in its economic diplomacy, namely openness, foreign investment, promoting Greece’s international presence and innovative projects, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis told an online event on Wednesday.



He was the keynote speaker in a discussion titled “The Role of Diplomacy in Economic Growth,” organized by the American College of Greece’s Institute for Hellenic Growth and Prosperity, in cooperation with the ACG Institute of Global Affairs.



Fragogiannis said the four main pillars of Greek economic diplomacy are: increasing direct foreign investment in Greece by approaching large companies that are interested in making investments in Greece and offering additional incentives, as well as the institutional simplification of procedures; a continuous emphasis on openness, as the government has already scheduled approximately 60 different initiatives over the next months, the minister said; multilateral and multidimensional diplomacy that will promote Greece’s presence in international organizations, such as NATO and the EU; and participation in ambitious projects, such as e-Astypalaia, the Mediterranean’s first green sustainable island, or projects with global multinationals such as Microsoft or Cisco.