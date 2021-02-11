MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Tensions high outside and inside House over education bill

  • clashes-intime-news_liak4037

TAGS: Protest, Politics, Education

Protesters clash with riot police outside Parliament in Athens on Wednesday, as MPs debated an education bill that includes provisions for a university campus security force. Officers used tear gas to disperse the protesters and remanded dozens in custody. Tensions also ran high inside the House, with opposition leader Alexis Tsipras accusing the government of exploiting Covid-19 restrictions to push through controversial legislation that cannot be properly debated under the circumstances. The head of left-wing MeRA25, Yanis Varoufakis, also accused the conservative administration of imposing a ‘dictatorship in a parliamentary mantle’ on the country. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.