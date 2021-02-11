Tensions high outside and inside House over education bill

Protesters clash with riot police outside Parliament in Athens on Wednesday, as MPs debated an education bill that includes provisions for a university campus security force. Officers used tear gas to disperse the protesters and remanded dozens in custody. Tensions also ran high inside the House, with opposition leader Alexis Tsipras accusing the government of exploiting Covid-19 restrictions to push through controversial legislation that cannot be properly debated under the circumstances. The head of left-wing MeRA25, Yanis Varoufakis, also accused the conservative administration of imposing a ‘dictatorship in a parliamentary mantle’ on the country. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]