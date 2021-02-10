Few Erasmus students participating remotely from home countries

The pandemic that has forced most European universities to switch almost exclusively to online instruction has not shut down the EU’s Erasmus university exchange program.



Thus, of the 944 Greek students and 73 teaching staff taking part in the program, only two students and one instructor have stayed in Greece and are attending courses remotely.



Out of the 780 foreign participants who are attending classes at Greek universities, only four are doing so from their home countries, despite a lockdown preventing travel within Greece.