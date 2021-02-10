MeRA25 says lawmaker was beaten by riot police

MeRA25 party said that its lawmeksr and Vice-President of Parliament, Sofia Sakorafa, was attacked by riot police outside Attica police headquarters on Wednesday evening.

Sakorafa was at the building along with others after a roundup of protesters against the education bill and tried to intervene.

Referring to Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, the party said Sakorafa was attacked by "Chryssochoidis' riot police" when she intervened while the riot police "were attacking those gathered there."

Chryssochoidis and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "are fully responsible for these unprecedented and extremely tragic incidents that directly resemble a dictatorship wearing the guise of parliamentary rule," it added.

Meanwhile, deputies in Parliament who heard of the incident called for a break in the proceedings of the debate on the education bill until a minister could show up with explanations.