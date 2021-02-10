ATHEX: Bourse rises as banks head lower
Despite the significant decline of the banks index, other stocks at Athinon Avenue welcomed back buyers on Wednesday, with trading volume remaining just above the 50-million-euro mark after the MSCI index restructuring produced no surprises for listed companies. A bank rebound could fuel a further rise over the rest of the week.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 762.83 points, adding 0.79% to Tuesday’s 756.88 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.72% to close at 1,816.93 points.
The banks index contracted 1.48%, as Piraeus tumbled 5.85%, Alpha sank 1.99% and Eurobank lost 1.58%, whereas National snatched 0.15%.
Among the other blue chips, GEK Terna and Public Power Corporation stood out, advancing 5.90% and 5.41% respectively. Terna Energy grew 2.73% and Mytilineos climbed 2.51%, as Motor Oil eased 0.96%.
In total 55 stocks reported gains, 40 suffered losses and 28 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to €56.5 million, up from Tuesday’s €53.1 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.14% to 57.61 points.