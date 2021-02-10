Food service businesspeople hand over their keys in protest
In a symbolic gesture of protest, restaurant and café owners around Greece handed over the keys to their establishments on Wednesday, signifying their disappointment at the support they have received after many months of forced shutterings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Their representatives intend to collect the keys and hand them over to the Prime Minister’s Office in the next few days.
The food service sector in Greece is not expected to reopen anytime soon, although takeaway and delivery services continue without restrictions.