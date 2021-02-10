Fraport overhauls regional airports

Three months ahead of schedule, Fraport Greece has completed a major four-year infrastructure development program at the 14 regional airports that it operates in Greece, delivering redeveloped, safe and future-oriented airports that provide new services, greater comfort and more amenities to Greek and international travelers.

Fraport finished the last of the construction work at the 14 airports in January, well ahead of the April contractual deadline. Its innovative 440-million-euro development program has significantly transformed these facilities. Fraport has delivered five brand-new terminals, expanded and modernized five existing terminals, and upgraded four others. Construction projects at airside operational areas of the regional airports included renovating 12 runways, improving ramp areas, and constructing and renovating 12 fire stations. All of the airports have also been equipped with new state-of-the-art baggage handling and security detection systems.

Construction projects were completed first at the airports of Zakynthos, Hania and Kavala. At Zakynthos, refurbishing and remodeling the terminal made it possible to increase the number of check-in counters and security checkpoints by 35% and 150%, respectively. The terminal at Hania was completely modernized, while the number of gates was increased by 25% and security checkpoints doubled. On the Greek mainland, Kavala’s Megas Alexandros Airport underwent similar refurbishment, as well as a more than 1,900-square meter expansion.

Also on the mainland, Aktion Airport’s terminal had a complete overhaul and a 2,500 sq.m. expansion – providing extra space for twice as many security checkpoints, 14 check-in counters and seven departure gates. On the island of Samos, the airport terminal was modernized and expanded by over 1,500 square meters – with plenty of room for more check-in counters, departure gates, security checkpoints, and other services. At Skiathos Airport, the terminal has also been completely refurbished and enlarged by nearly 2,200 sq.m.

Odysseas Elytis Airport in Mytilene features a new terminal with over 7,100 sq.m. of space. Similarly, the new terminal at the Anna Pollatou Airport on Kefalonia offers some 10,700 sq.m. of space for passenger comfort.