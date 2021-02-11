Dendias meets with foreign dignitaries ahead of forum

[Nikos Dendias Twitter account]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met briefly with Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimy ahead of a forum that will bring together senior officials from Mediterranean, Arab and Gulf states and two European countries.

Dendias said on his Twitter account that the meetings focused on bilateral relations and cooperation in the region.

The meeting, dubbed Friendship Forum, will include the foreign ministers and other senior officials from Greece, Cyprus, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. France, Iraq and Jordan have also been invited to participate, the Greek ministry said in a statement.