Police release drone footage of Wednesday’s clashes

Greek Police (ELAS) has released drone footage allegedly showing riot police being attacked by protesters outside Parliament on Wednesday.



The clashes took place as MPs debated an education bill that includes provisions for a university campus security force.



In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Citizens’ Protection said that police had “effectively safeguarded the right of assembly against violent minorities.”



It said that the 6-minute video documented the attacks against security forces in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Parliament and the ELAS headquarters (GADA).



Twenty-four people were arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with the the violence that erupted in central Athens during a demonstration against an education bill, police said.

Officers had originally detained 52 people. The charges are not yet known.