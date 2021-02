The Paris Opera’s production of “Swan Lake” based on the famed 1984 choreography by Rudolf Nureyev will be streamed online by Greece’s Christmas Theater event organizer from February 12-15. It costs 15 euros to watch the show, with bookings available on christmastheater.gr, viva.gr and tel 211.770.1700. Screenings take place at 8 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.