A flurry of 16 goals in three games saw favorites Olympiakos, AEK and PAOK gain the upper hand in the first-leg quarterfinal games of the Greek Cup on Wednesday.

In the most balanced tie Olympiakos defeated Aris 2-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, all goals coming in the first 14 minutes of the match, with the result leaving the tie wide open.

AEK beat Volos 4-2 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens. Volos took an early lead but AEK made amends with four goals before half-time. A second strike by the visitors has given them some hope for the return match.

PAOK thrashed Lamia 5-2 at Toumba, although the visitors had equalized twice during the first half.

The PAS Giannina vs Panathinaikos match for the fourth quarterfinal tie was postponed on Thursday due to a waterlogged pitch at Ioannina.

The second leg games will take place in March.