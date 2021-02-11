Prince Charles to attend Greece’s bicentennial if conditions allow

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke over the phone with Britain’s Prince Charles on Thursday.

Sources told Kathimerini that the Greek premier called the Prince of Wales to invite him to an event planned for March 25, marking the bicentennial anniversary of the outbreak of the Greek War of Independence and the birth of the modern Greek state.

Prince Charles s being invited to honor British contributions to the Greek war effort.

Kathimerini understands that the 72-year-old royal was inclined to accept the invitation but stressed that any final decision on a visit would rely on the course of the pandemic.

Charles, a frequent visitor to Mount Athos, stressed his love for Greece and discussed the work being done there by his charitable institution, the Prince’s Trust International, with the Greek prime minister.

British philhellenes, with Lord Byron and Frank Abney Hastings being pre-eminent examples, were instrumental in mustering support for the Greek liberation effort.