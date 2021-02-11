EU approves Covid-19 vaccine export to UK, US, Japan, China, Gulf countries

The European Commission has so far approved all requests for the export of Covid-19 vaccines, including to Britain, the United States and Japan, since it set up on January 30 a mechanism to monitor vaccine trade, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The EU granted in total 37 authorizations for vaccine exports to 21 countries between January 30 and February 10, the spokeswoman said, without giving precise figures on the number of shots being exported from factories in the EU.

A second EU official said exports since the end of January concerned only vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

The countries that received Covid-19 vaccines produced in the EU since January 30 are: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

[Reuters]